By Tanvi Gupta 10:11 am Jun 09, 202410:11 am

What's the story Just two days after the newly-elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable at Chandigarh airport, an old social media post of the Bollywood actor has resurfaced. The said post pertains to Hollywood actor Will Smith infamously slapping comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. This has since ignited fervent discussions online, especially as Ranaut had publicly supported Smith's act of violence.

Viral post

'I would slap him like Will did': Ranaut said earlier

To recall, the post relates to the Oscars incident where Smith approached the stage and unexpectedly slapped comedian Rock following a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett, who is affected by alopecia. In her post, Ranaut defended Smith's actions, stating "If some idiot used my mom or sister's illness to make a bunch of fools laugh I would slap him like Smith did...badass move..hope he comes to my #lockup." She also posted a picture of Smith slapping Rock.

Twitter Post

Take a look at this viral post

Legal action

Constable suspended, FIR lodged following slap incident

Now, Ranaut's post is rapidly spreading across social media, with many criticizing her for what they perceive as "hypocrisy." A commenter weighed in, stating, "So she [Constable] did the right thing too. It was a badass move." Meanwhile, constable Kulwinder Kaur has been suspended and an FIR has been lodged against her under Sections 321 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following the incident. Kaur claimed that she slapped Ranaut due to her remarks on the farmers' protest.

Public response

Ranaut responded to supporters of Constable Kaur

In response to those supporting Kaur, Ranaut recently questioned whether they would also condone rape or murder. "Every rapist, murderer or thief always has a strong emotional, physical, psychological or financial reason to commit a crime, no crime ever happens without a reason, yet they are convicted and sentenced to jail," she wrote in an X post. She further suggested that those harboring such sentiments "should take up yoga and meditation."

Election win

Ranaut's recent political victory in Himachal Pradesh

Ranaut recently emerged victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, defeating Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh by a margin of 74,755 votes. She won the seat for Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency. This victory marked her entry into politics as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and subsequently led to her current role as a Member of Parliament (MP). Meanwhile, in terms of her acting career, her film Emergency is pending release.