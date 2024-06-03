Next Article

What's the story Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Monday said that the opposition bloc is "hopeful" that the results will be "completely opposite" to the exit poll predictions for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The vote counting for 543 parliamentary seats will begin at 8:00am on Tuesday. At least 12 exit polls—released on Saturday—have predicted a big win for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to secure a third straight term.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance—which includes the Congress—has claimed that it will secure over 295 seats in the Lok Sabha. Exit polls have forecast a sweeping victory for the BJP, with certain pollsters suggesting that the NDA could surpass the 400-seat mark—a goal highlighted by the party's "ab ki baar 400 par" slogan. Most pollsters have predicted that the INDIA bloc would secure around 130-160 seats. It's important to note that exit polls are not always accurate.

At DMK office

Gandhi pays tribute to Karunanidhi on 100th birth anniversary

Talking to the PTI about her expectations for Tuesday, Gandhi said, "We have to wait...just wait and see. We are very hopeful that our results are completely the opposite of what the exit polls are saying." She made the remarks during her visit to the Delhi office of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam—a member of the INDIA bloc. She was there to paid tributes to the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M Karunanidhi, on his 100th birth anniversary.

Statement

Feel fortunate to have met him: Gandhi

Speaking on the occasion, Gandhi said, "It's my pleasure to be here with my colleagues from the DMK on the very auspicious occasion of the 100th anniversary of Dr Kalaignar Karunanidhi." "I had the good fortune of meeting him on many occasions, listening to what he had to say, and benefiting from his words of wisdom and advice. I feel fortunate to have met him," she added.

Karunanidhi's birth anniversary

INDIA bloc leader also present at DMK office

Notably, other leaders of the INDIA bloc—including Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja, Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, and the Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav also attended the event. Senior DMK leaders TR Baalu and Tiruchi Siva were also present. Later, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also visited the DMK's office to pay his tributes.

2024 exit polls

Other opposition leaders dismiss exit poll predictions

Other opposition leaders have also said that the official results will be different than that of the exit poll predictions. On Sunday, Rahul said termed the exercise PM Modi's "fantasy poll." Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, after a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders on Saturday, said that the alliance will win over 295 seats based on a "people's survey." Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has suggested that the predictions were prepared in advance to benefit BJP supporters in the share market.

Lok Sabha elections

Vote counting to begin tomorrow at 8am

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections—the second longest since 1951-52—spanned six weeks and seven phases. The extensive electoral process started on April 19, followed by phases on April 26, May 7, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The vote counting will begin at 8:00am on Tuesday and will continue until all votes from the 543 constituencies are tallied by the Election Commission of India.