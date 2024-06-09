Next Article

Ewan Mitchell has never seen 'Game of Thrones'

'House of the Dragon's Ewan Mitchell hasn't ever watched 'GoT'

What's the story Ewan Mitchell, who portrays Aemond Targaryen in HBO's sensational hit House of the Dragon, has revealed that he has never watched the original series, Game of Thrones. In a recent interview with ComicBook, Mitchell stated, "I haven't seen the original Game of Thrones. I've never seen it and I didn't want to watch it going into this role." To note, House of the Dragon serves as a prequel series to the long-running and critically acclaimed GoT.

Confession

The actor did not want to be influenced

"I didn't want it to inform my decisions in any way, shape, or form, you know, whether it be consciously or subconsciously. I wanted to bring something fresh. Aemond is one of a kind, you know." Game of Thrones ran from 2011 to 2019 and starred a huge ensemble cast comprising Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, and Kit Harrington, among others.

Upcoming premiere

'House of the Dragon' Season Two premieres June 16th

The second season of House of the Dragon is set to premiere on June 16. The first season ended with a power struggle within the Targaryen family after Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) crowned her son Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) as king, bypassing Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy). This conflict is anticipated to intensify in the forthcoming season. It will be available to stream on JioCinema.

Anticipated storytelling

Showrunner Ryan Condal excited for upcoming season

Showrunner Ryan Condal expressed his enthusiasm in an interview with Deadline. He stated, "Now we get to fall into the more traditional rhythms of storytelling and Game of Thrones." "This series is very much about a house tearing itself apart from within. Now that all those pieces have been set on the board, I'm really excited to tell the next chapter, to see what happens now that Viserys is gone and no longer keeping a lid on things."

Author's involvement

George R.R. Martin actively involved in screen adaptations

George R.R. Martin, the author of the books on which both series are based, has been actively participating in the screen adaptations. In a December 2023 blog post, Martin disclosed that he and the writing team were already working on the third and fourth seasons of House of the Dragon. He also shared his impressions of two rough-cut episodes from season two, describing them as "dark," "powerful," "emotional," "gut-wrenching," and "heart rending."