Next Article

Lady Deadpool speculation teased in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' teaser

New 'Deadpool & Wolverine' teaser subtly hints at Lady Deadpool

By Tanvi Gupta 09:34 am Jun 09, 202409:34 am

What's the story The latest trailer for the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, hints at a new variant of the character Wade Wilson. Released by Ryan Reynolds on Saturday (local time), the trailer has stirred up fan speculation about the introduction of "Lady Deadpool" in MCU's Phase 5. The footage features an unidentified female character in a Deadpool costume, leading to theories that Lady Deadpool will debut in this film.

Casting theories

Speculations: Who will play Lady Deadpool?

Fan theories about who might play Lady Deadpool have narrowed down to two popular possibilities. One theory suggests that singer Taylor Swift, rumored to be making her MCU debut in Phase 5, could take on the role. Another theory points toward Blake Lively—Reynolds's real-life spouse. The idea of both Swift and Lively playing a Lady Deadpool variant in the upcoming Marvel movie has also been suggested.

Fan debate

Debate over Lady Deadpool's identity takes the internet by storm

The Deadpool & Wolverine teaser has sparked a social media debate among Marvel fans about the identity of Lady Deadpool. The minute-long clip only shows the character's legs, leading to arguments over whether they belong to Swift or Lively. Swift's involvement in the film has been rumored for some time, with initial speculation suggesting she would portray Dazzler, an X-Men character who is also a pop singer.

Twitter Post

Take a look at this meme post

Twitter Post

Here's another! Take a look

Swift speculation

Swift's rumored involvement in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Rumors about Swift's involvement in Deadpool & Wolverine have been circulating for a while. The speculation dates back to 2015 when Swift was seen with the producer and cast of X-Men: Apocalypse. Further fuel was added to the rumors when she was spotted with Reynolds, Lively, Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy at a Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets last October. She was there to cheer for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Release date

This film is 'not' 'Deadpool 3'

Earlier, in an interview with Screen Rant, director Levy made it clear that the forthcoming film is "not Deadpool 3," but rather a "two-handed character adventure." Despite this distinction, fans can expect to see familiar faces return, including Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, and Karan Soni, along with several others from the first two movies. The much-anticipated film is set to hit theaters on July 26.