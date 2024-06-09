Next Article

Shalini Pandey discusses Bollywood journey and setback

'Cried for days': Shalini Pandey reflects on 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar's failure

What's the story Shalini Pandey, known for her debut in the Telugu film industry with Arjun Reddy (2017), has shared insights into her Bollywood journey. In an interview with Mid-Day, she talked about how the failure of her first Hindi film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022), starring Ranveer Singh, left her "heartbroken." Despite this setback, she views it as a crucial lesson stating that it made her realize "nothing is in my control."

'JJ's failure

'Wasn't prepared': Pandey on film's debacle

Speaking about the film's mammoth failure, she said, "Some people liked the film, some just didn't—as simple as that. I cried for many days. It was a big deal for me to be part of a Yash Raj movie, to have a co-actor like Ranveer, and to work with the best cast and crew." "I don't come from a film family. I didn't know it would break my heart so badly. I was not prepared for it."

New projects

Pandey anticipates upcoming film with Junaid Khan

Pandey is eagerly awaiting her upcoming projects, including Maharaj, a high-profile film marking the debut of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan. The film, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, is a period drama based on the 1862 Maharaja Libel Case. When questioned about potential overshadowing due to Junaid's debut, Pandey confidently responded: "I don't think I will [be sidelined]. When you see the film, you will know that everyone is important." It will release on June 14 on Netflix.

On-set experience

Pandey praised Junaid and 'Maharaj's technical team

Pandey described her experience on the set of Maharaj as a daily learning process. She commended Junaid for being a "sweet supporting co-actor" and a "very hard-working human being". She also expressed admiration for the film's technical team, particularly director of photography Rajeev Ravi, whose lighting sense she found amusing and educational, stating: "I have now learned the science behind it."

Upcoming ventures

Pandey's future projects include Prime Video and Netflix shows

In addition to Maharaj, Pandey has several other projects lined up. She is set to appear in a show on Amazon Prime Video and also has an offering on Netflix in the pipeline. Apart from the aforementioned projects, she is also known for Meri Nimmo, Mahanati, 100% Kadhal,Gorilla,Nishabdham, and Silence. However, it was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's controversial yet successful Arjun Reddy that catapulted her to fame.