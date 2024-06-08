Next Article

Slap row: Kangana Ranaut thunders against CISF constable's supporters

What's the story Newly-elected MP and Bollywood actor, Kangana Ranaut, has responded to supporters of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable Kulwinder Kaur, who recently slapped her at Chandigarh airport. In a statement, she criticized those defending the constable's actions, equating them with justifying criminal behavior. The incident occurred on June 6 as Ranaut was about to board a flight for a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting. An FIR has been lodged against the constable involved in the incident.

'You are ok with rape or muder also'

On Saturday, Ranaut took to X and wrote, "If you are aligned with the criminals strong emotional impulse to commit a crime violating all laws of the land." "Remember if you are ok with breaking in to someone's intimate zone, without their permission touching their bodies and assaulting them then deep down you are ok with rape or murder also because that's also just penetration or stab only what big deal."

Ranaut expressed concern over rising extremism in Punjab

Following the incident, Ranaut released a video expressing her concern over "rising terrorism and extremism" in Punjab. She assured her well-wishers and the media of her safety, stating, "I am safe, I am perfectly fine." "The moment checking was done, a woman constable in CISF in a different cabin waited for me to cross her, and she hit me on the face from the side and abused me." She said "It's because of the farmers' protest."

Constable involved in incident identified, booked under IPC

In a viral video, Kaur claimed that her mother was among the farmers protesting against the farm laws when Ranaut made comments about them. Kaur, now suspended from force, has been booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code. Following this, several farmer unions expressed their support for Kaur. Recently, singer-composer Vishal Dadlani offered a job to Kaur, further fanning the raging fire of controversy.