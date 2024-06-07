Next Article

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut was slapped at airport on Thursday

Kangana slapping case: CISF constable finds support in Vishal Dadlani

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:44 pm Jun 07, 202406:44 pm

What's the story Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) woman constable, Kulwinder Kaur, at Chandigarh airport on Thursday. The incident occurred around 3:00pm at the security checkpoint ahead of Ranaut's flight to Delhi. Following a complaint lodged by Ranaut with CISF officials upon her arrival at the Indira Gandhi airport, Kaur was detained and later suspended. However, the woman has found support from music composer Vishal Dadlani.

Job offer

Dadlani offered job to suspended constable

In response to the incident, music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani expressed his willingness to offer work to Kaur. On his Instagram Stories, he wrote on Thursday, "If any action is taken against her by the CISF, I will ensure that she has a job waiting for her should she choose to accept it." Following reports of Kaur's suspension, Dadlani reiterated his offer in another Instagram Story on Friday. Meanwhile, Kaur was arrested earlier today.

Twitter Post

See Dadlani's Stories here

Reaction

Ranaut questioned film industry's silence

Ranaut, recently elected to Lok Sabha from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, questioned the film industry's silence on the incident via her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "All eyes on Rafah Gang this can happen to you or your children as well...When you celebrate a terror attack on someone be ready for the day it comes back to you as well." Earlier, the Queen actor linked Kaur's actions to "extremism and terrorism" in Punjab.

Public response

Mixed reactions emerged following the incident

The incident has elicited varied reactions. Former Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur and Congress's Vikramaditya Singh condemned the incident, while SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami criticized Ranaut for "hateful comments against Punjab and Punjabis." Farmers' leader Sarvan Singh Pandher also criticized Ranaut for speaking against farmers and condemned the police and CISF for detaining Kaur. National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma called for serious action, stating that the panel had taken up the matter with the CISF.

Controversy

This is why Ranaut was slapped

Ranaut said in a video uploaded to her handle, "I am safe but my question is how we end growing extremism and terrorism in Punjab." In a viral video, Kaur said she slapped the MP due to derogatory remarks Ranaut made about the 2020 farmers' protest. "She gave a statement...that farmers are sitting there for ₹100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she gave this statement," Kaur was heard saying.