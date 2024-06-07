Next Article

CISF constable arrested for assaulting Kangana Ranaut

CISF constable who slapped Kangana Ranaut arrested

By Chanshimla Varah 12:51 pm Jun 07, 202412:51 pm

What's the story The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable who allegedly slapped newly-elected Mandi MP, Kangana Ranaut, at Chandigarh airport on Thursday has now been arrested. The arrest came after Kulwinder Kaur was suspended from the force following a complaint by Ranaut. In a viral video, Kaur said she slapped the MP due to derogatory remarks Ranaut made about the 2020 farmers' protest.

Triggering statement

Controversial statement triggers airport incident

"She gave a statement...that farmers are sitting there for ₹ 100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she gave this statement," Kaur was heard saying. In a now-deleted post on X, Ranaut caused uproar by misidentifying an elderly woman at the farmers' protest as Bilkis Bano, a prominent figure from the Shaheen Bagh protests. Ranaut suggested that the elderly woman at a protest site was being paid ₹100 to participate.

Twitter Post

My mother was sitting there: Kaur

Ranaut's response

Ranaut shares incident details, expresses concern

Shortly after the incident, the actor turned to X and posted a video message detailing what happened at the airport. "The moment checking was done, a woman constable in CISF in a different cabin waited for me to cross her, and she hit me on the face from the side and abused me." She said "It's because of the farmers' protest." "What concerns me is the rise in terror in Punjab and how do we handle this," Ranaut added.

Who is

Who is Kulwider Kaur?

According to reports, Kaur is from Punjab's Sultanpur Lodhi. She is the sister of Sher Singh Mahiwal, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee's organisational secretary. She joined the CISF in 2009 and has been assigned to the force's aviation security group at Chandigarh airport since 2021. Her husband is also a CISF personnel, and they have two children. She has not faced any vigilance inquiries or punishment in the force until Thursday, officials stated.