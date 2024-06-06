Next Article

Kangana Ranaut alleges assault by CISF official

Kangana Ranaut allegedly slapped by CISF official at Chandigarh airport

By Chanshimla Varah 06:32 pm Jun 06, 202406:32 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor and newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, has claimed that she was slapped by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable at Chandigarh Airport. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday while she was en route to Delhi. Ranaut alleged that the assault occurred after her security check and she was on her way to the boarding area.

'She waited for me to cross her, and hit me'

In a video message released shortly after the incident, Ranaut claimed she was slapped because of the farmers' protest. "The moment checking was done, a woman constable in CISF in a different cabin waited for me to cross her, and she hit me on the face from the side and abused me." She said, It's because of the farmers' protest." "What concerns me is the rise in terror in Punjab and how do we handle this," she said.

Ranaut issues statement

CISF yet to make an official statement

The CISF has yet to make an official statement regarding the alleged slap. Contradicting her allegations, a source told the Hindustan Times that Ranuat was slapped after she pushed the security personnel. The constable reportedly asked Ranaut to put her phone in the tray during the security check, which she refused. She instead pushed the constable, leading to the altercation. Ranaut left for Delhi at 3:00pm on a Vistara flight.

CISF official detained for questioning following allegations

According to India Today, after landing in Delhi, Ranaut met with CISF Director General Nina Singh and other top authorities to explain the situation. The constable has been detained and taken to the CISF Commandant Office for questioning. She has been identified as Kulwinder Kaur. Meanwhile, videos of an irate Ranaut being escorted by her entourage have since gone viral on X.

Ranaut won in the Lok Sabha election from Mandi

This event comes shortly after Ranaut's victory in the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi constituency. She defeated Congress rival Vikramaditya Singh by a margin of 74,755 votes, becoming only the fourth woman ever elected to Lok Sabha from Himachal Pradesh and the first who is not from an erstwhile royal family. Mandi, which has 17 assembly segments, has historically been a Congress bastion till the 2019 elections and the recent Lok Sabha election.