NHRC issues notice to 4 states over 'Nata pratha' practice

By Chanshimla Varah 06:30 pm Jun 06, 202406:30 pm

What's the story The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat in response to a 2020 case involving the controversial social practice of Nata Pratha. The practice involves families selling their daughters under the guise of marriage. The NHRC expressed serious concern over this issue and requested an action taken report (ATR) from the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development and the concerned states within eight weeks.

Tragic case sparks NHRC investigation into 'Nata pratha'

The NHRC issued the notice after a 2020 case in which a father sold his daughter for ₹2.5 lakh under Nata Pratha was brought to its attention. Initially, the father filed a complaint alleging his daughter was kidnapped in Salamgarh, Rajasthan. However, the NHRC's investigation revealed that he had sold his daughter in July 2019. The groom paid only ₹60,000 of the agreed amount, which led the father to fix her Nata to another man for ₹32,000.

Victim's resistance and tragic end amidst police inaction

The girl resisted her father's arrangement and returned to her husband. She had also lodged a complaint with the SP Banswara. She alleged that her alcoholic father had arranged her Nata against her will with multiple men for money and had threatened to kill her. Despite the complaint, no action was taken by the police. The girl subsequently committed suicide on June 16, 2020, by consuming poison.

NHRC calls for strict action, compares 'Nata pratha' to prostitution

The NHRC's investigation division recommended strict action against the father for selling his minor daughter and against the Danpur police personnel for failing to take timely action on the minor's report. The commission stated that "Nata Pratha is comparable to modern forms of prostitution." "Nata Pratha must be prosecuted under laws relating to human trafficking and the relevant provisions of the POCSO Act for selling minor girls," it added.