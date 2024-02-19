The student has been missing since last Tuesday (February 13)

Student goes missing in Kota, 2nd case in a week

What's the story A student from Uttar Pradesh, who was studying in Rajasthan's Kota, has gone missing since last Tuesday (February 13). According to reports, Piyush Kapasia, a Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirant from UP, was staying in a hostel in Kota's Indra Vihar for the last two years. This is the second such case to be reported this week from India's coaching hub.

Case details

Student's phone switched off since a week

According to an NDTV report, the boy's father said that Kapasia spoke to his mother last on Tuesday in the morning after which he did not take the family's calls. He later switched off his phone. A missing complaint has been filed in the matter and the police have launched a search operation to trace him. This comes after another 18-year-old National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant had gone missing from Kota after he left for his coaching institute on Saturday.

Similar case

NEET aspirant went missing earlier this week in Kota

The 18-year-old, identified as Yuvraj, was enrolled at a private coaching centre. On Saturday, Yuvraj left his hostel in the Transport Nagar area to reach his institute at 7:00am. Since then, the teenager remains untraceable. According to reports, the boy left his phone at the hostel. Efforts are on to trace the missing aspirant, police said.

Earlier this month

16-year-old MP student disappeared last week

Last week, Rachit Sondhya, a 16-year-old student from Madhya Pradesh, disappeared from the coaching hub. He was last captured on security camera footage entering the forest near Garadiya Mahadev temple in the city. Police recovered his belongings, including his bag and keys, from the area. Sondhya's parents have distributed posters seeking public assistance in locating their son. They have also contacted Rajasthan's Education Minister Madan Dilawar, urging his involvement in the search effort.

Data decoded

Kota reported 27 student deaths in 2023: Report

To note, four suicide cases have already been reported from the city in 2024. Last year, 27 died by suicide in Kota. The number of suicides last year was the highest since 2015, when the local administration first began compiling records of suicides. The Centre has now issued guidelines to prevent student suicides in the city. Notably, Kota, a hub for India's test-prep industry worth Rs. 10,000 crore annually, attracts students from across India after Class 10.