Former MP Prajwal Revanna's police custody extended

Sexual assault allegations: Prajwal's police custody extended till June 10

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:30 pm Jun 06, 202405:30 pm

What's the story Former MP Prajwal Revanna's police custody has been extended until June 10 by a special Bengaluru court in the sexual assault case against him. This decision follows the conclusion of his initial six-day police custody remand for the first of three sexual assault cases filed against him. The Special Investigation Team probing the cases is seeking medical opinion on Prajwal's physical and psychological functioning from a panel of doctors at Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Centre, Bengaluru.

Why does this story matter?

The grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda faces charges of criminal intimidation, sexual harassment, and stalking after thousands of videos surfaced showing him in sexual acts with multiple women. He left the country on April 27 after videos of him sexually abusing multiple women surfaced. Notably, for the first time in 20 years, the Janata Dal (Secular) lost from its stronghold of Hassan with Prajwal losing to Congress candidate Shreyas M Patil by 43,738 votes.

Medical examination conducted for evidence collection

Prajwal underwent a four-hour examination by a panel of six doctors at the hospital recently. The examination aimed to obtain Prajwal's physical, psychological, and sexual profile as potential evidence for his rape trials. "The potency test is not required in rape cases. This is a new analysis that can help the investigation," an anonymous police source was quoted as saying.

Prajwal's arrest and police custody

Last week, Prajwal was earlier sent till June 6 to police custody in connection to sexual abuse allegations against him. Prajwal was taken into custody from Kempegowda Airport, Bengaluru earlier in the day by a team of five-member women cops as soon as he landed. After his arrest, Prajwal was taken to a city hospital for a routine medical check-up. He was then presented before a court for a remand hearing.

Ready to face law: Prajwal's first comment after arrest

In his first remarks after his arrest Prajwal had said that he is ready to face the law and will fully cooperate with the investigation. After meeting him in custody, his lawyer spoke to reporters and said, "Prajwal told me...he is back in Bengaluru as he needs to stand by his words." He also requested the press not to do a media trial as the allegations are yet to be proven.