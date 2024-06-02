Next Article

Kejriwal returns to Tihar Jail as interim bail expires

By Chanshimla Varah 10:05 am Jun 02, 202410:05 am

What's the story Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will return to Tihar jail on Sunday, following the expiration of his interim bail in a corruption case linked to Delhi's liquor policy. The Supreme Court had granted him interim bail for campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections, with the condition of surrendering a day after polling concludes. "Today I will surrender by going to Tihar. I will leave home at 3 pm," announced Kejriwal on X.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 over corruption allegations linked to Delhi's now-defunct liquor policy. The probe agency alleges that Kejriwal played a significant role in drafting the policy and soliciting bribes for liquor licenses. It claimed that his party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), received kickbacks amounting to ₹100 crore which were used to fund its Goa and Punjab election campaigns. Both Kejriwal and AAP have denied these charges, labeling them as "political vendetta."

Delhi court reserves interim bail order

On Saturday, the Rouse Avenue court reserved its order on Kejriwal's interim bail plea until June 5. Kejriwal has filed two different petitions before the court. While the first sought regular bail, the second sought interim bail for seven days on medical grounds. His regular bail plea is set for a hearing on June 7.

Kejriwal's health concerns rejected as grounds for bail extension

At the interim bail hearing on Saturday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asserted that the trial court cannot consider Kejriwal's plea since it cannot change the Supreme Court's order on interim bail. Opposing Kejriwal's bail plea, the ED alleged that he continued campaigning despite claiming ill health as his surrender date neared." Notably, in his request for interim bail, Kejriwal stated that he lost 6-7 kilograms (kgs) during his incarceration and was unable to regain them even after his release.

Kejriwal's role in opposition alliance for 2024 polls

Kejriwal, a key figure in an opposition alliance challenging the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 polls, conducted numerous rallies across India following his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court on May 10. The Lok Sabha elections took place over six weeks in seven phases. Exit polls predict a third consecutive win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA, with two polls suggesting that NDA could secure just over 400 seats. The results are due on June 4.