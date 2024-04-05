Next Article

Probe agencies have accused Sisodia of extra-procedural interference in framing the excise policy

'See you soon': Sisodia writes to his constituents from jail

03:23 pm Apr 05, 2024

What's the story Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is currently incarcerated in Tihar Jail, has written a letter to his constituents in Patparganj. In the letter, he drew parallels between his present circumstances and the imprisonment of freedom fighters during colonial times. He cited historical figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela as inspirations, stating that they too were jailed on false charges. He also expressed hope that he would soon be out of jail.

Why does this story matter?

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Sisodia in February 2023 in connection with alleged corruption in the implementation of Delhi's now-defunct liquor policy for 2021-22. A month later, the ED arrested him and named him a "key conspirator." The probe agencies have accused Sisodia of extra-procedural interference in framing the excise policy. It is believed that Sisodia changed it for the advantage of specific liquor firms, resulting in a loss of many hundred crores to the state exchequer.

Sisodia under investigation for alleged scam

In his letter, he reassures his constituents by saying, "See you soon outside... I remembered everyone in the last one year." "The dream of independence came true only after the British dictatorship. Similarly, one day every child will get proper and good education," he added. He also emphasized his commitment to education,stating, "Education revolution Zindabad. Love you all."

Sisodia expresses gratitude for support to his wife

Sisodia used his letter to express gratitude towards his constituents for their support of his wife, Seema Sisodia, during his time in custody. He wrote, "My love for you has increased after being in jail. You took great care of my wife. Seema gets emotional while talking about all of you." He urged them to take care of themselves as well.

Sanjay Singh was released on Wednesday evening

His letter comes in the wake of the release of Sanjay Singh from jail. Singh was released from Tihar jail on Wednesday evening after serving a six-month sentence in the Delhi liquor policy case. Upon his release, he addressed a crowd from atop a vehicle, saying, "Arvind Kejriwal...Sisodia and Satyendar Jain have been kept behind bars." "Mera bharosa hai ki jail ke taale tootenge, hamare saare neta chhutenge (It is my belief that all jailed AAP leaders will be freed)."