Law on civil unions between queer couples in Congress manifesto

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:11 pm Apr 05, 2024

What's the story The Congress on Friday released its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The "Nyay Patra" manifesto was unveiled by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, alongside senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, and P Chidambaram. In the manifesto, the party said that it plans to bring a law that will legalize civil unions between couples belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community.

There are no legal restrictions against gay sex or expression in India. Same-sex couples enjoy some equal cohabitation rights, termed as live-in relationships. However, common law marriages, same-sex marriage, civil unions, and partnership certificates are not provided for. In a recent verdict, a five-judge Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud acknowledged LGBTQIA+ community faces discrimination from the state but refrained from judicially mandating same-sex marriage, suggesting that Parliament should address this issue.

SC's judgment on same-sex unions

In its judgment the Supreme Court also directed the Centre to form a committee to examine the rights and privileges of people in queer unions. CJI Chandrachud, however, ruled against the Centre's claim that the concerns of the LGBTQIA+ community are an "urban elitist concept." "Queerness is neither urban nor elite...The freedom of all persons, including queer couples, to enter into a union is protected by Part III of the Constitution."

Other promises in Congress's 'NYAY Patra'

In addition to the commitment to LGBTQIA+ rights, the manifesto also includes pledges such as job quotas for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), a nationwide caste census, and the implementation of the Mahalaxmi Scheme for financial assistance to impoverished Indian families. The Congress will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50% cap on reservations for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Class if it comes to power in the general elections beginning April 19, the party promised.

Lok Sabha elections to begin on April 19

The 2024 elections, set to begin on April 19, will witness a high-voltage battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance and the Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. While the NDA is vying for a third term, opposition parties have come together to present a unified front against the saffron party-led alliance. The unveiling of the Congress manifesto will set the tone for the party's campaign in the coming days. The BJP is yet to release its manifesto.