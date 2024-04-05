Next Article

Explained: Declining voter confidence in independent Lok Sabha candidates

By Riya Baibhawi 02:34 pm Apr 05, 202402:34 pm

What's the story As India gears up for its 18th general election, recent data reveals a significant drop in voter confidence towards independent candidates. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), over 99% of independent candidates have lost their deposits in elections since 1991. This trend suggests a diminishing trust among voters towards these non-affiliated contenders. Over 96 crore voters are set to participate in the general elections, which will be held in seven phases between April 19 to June 1.

Election history

Historical success rates of independent candidates

In the inaugural elections of 1951-52, out of 533 independent candidates, 37 were successful, marking a success rate of 6.9%. This figure slightly increased to around eight percent by 1957. However, by the time India reached its elections in 2019, the success rate had plummeted to a meager 0.11%, indicating a significant decline in voter support for independent candidates over time.

Election costs

Election deposits have risen to Rs 25,000

Meanwhile, data shows that there has been an increase in independent candidates participating in elections. According to ECI rules, candidates who fail to secure at least one-sixth of the total valid votes forfeit their deposits. The deposit amount has risen from ₹500 for general candidates and ₹250 for SC/ST candidates in 1951 to ₹25,000 and ₹12,500 respectively today.

Expert opinions

Experts weigh in on declining trust in independent candidates

Maj Gen Anil Verma (Retired), Head of Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), attributes the dwindling trust in independent candidates to their perceived inability to effect change. Pradeep Gupta, Chairman of Axis India, suggests that technological advancements have led to more informed and discerning voters, making independent candidates largely irrelevant due to heightened expectations and aspirations. Notably, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, only four out of more than 8,000 independent candidates emerged victorious and over 99.6% candidates forfeited their deposits.

Losers

Several independent candidates maintain streak of losing polls

Meanwhile, several candidates have earned the dubious distinction of consistently losing polls. One of them is K Padmarajan from Tamil Nadu, who has urged people to not vote for him as he wants to maintain his title of being the "most unsuccessful candidate." Another such candidate is Parmanand Tolani from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, who has made 18 successful attempts. Meanwhile, Vijay Prakash Kodekar from Pune, a retired staffer from state electricity board, advocates zero budget poll campaigns.