Next Article

The decision took total reservations under the ST category in J&K to 20 percent

J&K government approves 10% quota for Paharis; increases OBC quota

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 12:39 pm Mar 16, 202412:39 pm

What's the story The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday approved a 10% job quota for newly added scheduled tribe (ST) communities—Paharis, ethnic tribes, Paddaris, Kolis, and Gadda Brahmins. At least 15 new castes were also added to the Other Backward Class (OBC), and their quota was raised to 8%. With this, the government upheld its commitment to Gujjars and Bakerwals that their share of 10% reservation will not be diluted while granting ST status to Paharis and other tribes.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The total quota under the ST category in J&K is now 20%. The changes come a day before the announcement of the Lok Sabha election dates by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Reservations for Paharis and other communities were approved by Parliament last month. The STs also got a 10% reservation in the UT's legislative assembly for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370, which gave the erstwhile state of J&K special status.

Nomenclature change

Changes in caste nomenclature approved

The J&K's administrative council, led by Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha, also approved the social welfare department's proposal to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules 2005. This green-lit changes in the nomenclature and synonymy of some castes in J&K. The changes are based on the recent legislative changes related to the UT and recommendations from the Jammu and Kashmir Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC) Commission, per an official press release.

New legislations

Parliament passes 3 J&K legislations

On February 9, the Rajya Sabha passed three bills related to J&K, including a bill providing reservations to OBCs in the local bodies. The legislations include the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024, Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir), Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill 2024, and Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill 2024. These were approved to align local bodies' laws with the Constitution's provisions. To recall, the Lok Sabha had previously passed these bills.

Other details

Physically challenged persons' term replaced with 'Persons with Disabilities'

Meanwhile, the L-G administration also replaced the terms "physically challenged persons" and "handicapped" in the rules with the terms "Persons with Disabilities" or (PWDs). The move conforms with the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. This was a long-pending demand from PWD communities. It will likely give them adequate representation in government jobs and professional courses, unlike earlier, per an official spokesperson.