'Beacon of hope': Modi after SC upholds Article 370 abrogation

1/3

Politics 1 min read

'Beacon of hope': Modi after SC upholds Article 370 abrogation

By Snehadri Sarkar 01:35 pm Dec 11, 202301:35 pm

What PM Modi said on SC verdict on abrogation of Article 370

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court (SC) verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). While calling the judgment "historic," he said that the country's top court strengthened the "very essence of unity" that the people of India cherish above all else. He also said it was a resounding declaration of "hope, progress, and unity" for the people of J&K and Ladakh.

2/3

Why does this story matter?

To recall, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre revoked Article 370 in August 2019 and divided the erstwhile state into union territories of J&K and Ladakh. However, many petitioners challenged the move. They claimed that Article 370 could not be scrapped unilaterally by the central government as the powers of the J&K Constituent Assembly were only given to the state legislature after it was dissolved in 1957.

3/3

You can read PM Modi's tweet on SC verdict here