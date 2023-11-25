'Hindutva not Hinduism,' says declaration adopted by World Hindu Congress

1/5

World 3 min read

'Hindutva not Hinduism,' says declaration adopted by World Hindu Congress

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 05:23 pm Nov 25, 202305:23 pm

World Hindu Congress has adopted a declaration favoring Hindutva over Hinduism

The World Hindu Congress (WHC), which began on Friday in Bangkok, Thailand, adopted a declaration promoting the use of "Hindutva" or "Hindu-ness" instead of "Hinduism" when referring to the Sanatan Dharma faith in English, ANI reported. The event drew almost 2,000 attendees from 61 nations, who argued that the term "Hinduism" misrepresents the global Hindu community and its inherent goodness. The declaration reportedly highlighted that "Hindu Dharma" signifies eternal and sustainable things, including individuals, families, communities, societies, and nature.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

This comes nearly two months after a political row erupted in the country over targeting the Hindu faith. In September, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin remarked against Sanatan Dharma. He compared it to diseases like dengue, malaria, and COVID-19, triggering wide criticism from several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying it needed a "proper response."

3/5

Declaration explains 'Hindu Dharma,' criticizes term 'Hinduism'

The declaration reportedly said the term "Hinduism," with the "ism" suffix, was seen as oppressive and discriminatory. It pointed out that British scholar Sir Monier Williams introduced the term through his 1877 handbook published by the Society for Promoting Christian Knowledge. Terming it "intellectually dishonest terminology," the memo claimed it fueled anti-Hindu narratives for 150 years. Many prefer the term "Hindutva," encompassing all that "Hindu" implies, which simply means "Hindu-ness" or, alternatively, "Sanatan Dharma" or "Sanatan," it added.

4/5

'Hindu Dharma was portrayed wrongly by biased academicians, intellectuals, politicians'

The declaration criticized the portrayal of Hindutva as the opposite of Hindu Dharma by biased academicians, intellectuals, and politicians. "On behalf of the global Hindu community, the World Hindu Congress declares that such malicious criticism of Hindutva, or Sanatan Dharma, or Sanatan, or Hindu Dharma actually targets Hindu society and all that is beautiful, just, good, and noble in it," it stated. It encouraged Hindus worldwide to manifest Hindutva through organized global efforts to overcome alleged anti-Hindu bigotry.

5/5

Know about World Hindu Congress 2023

Inaugurated by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday, the WHC was attended by nearly 2,000 people, including thinkers, activists, and leaders. The aim of the event was, reportedly, to discuss the challenges faced by Hindus globally and explore solutions. During his address, Bhagwat said India would show the path of happiness to the world, which is stumbling from materialism, communism, and capitalism. He encouraged Hindus to reach out to each other and connect with the world together.