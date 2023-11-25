Pakistan: 11 dead as fire engulfs shopping mall in Karachi

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 03:24 pm Nov 25, 202303:24 pm

At least 11 persons have died after fire engulfed a shopping mall in Pakistan's Karachi (Representational image)

A massive fire erupted in a multi-story shopping mall in Karachi, Pakistan, on Saturday, leaving 11 people dead and several others injured, Geo News reported. Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab confirmed the development on X and noted that those injured had been taken to various hospitals in the city. The fire reportedly started at around 7:00am in RJ Mall on Rashid Minhas Road, with rescue operations commencing shortly after. Meanwhile, reports claimed that several people were still trapped inside.

Rescue operation saves 50 people, search continues

Firefighters managed to save around 50 people trapped inside the RJ Mall using two snorkels, eight fire tenders, and a bowser, fire brigade officials said, per reports. Mayor Wahab stated on X that the "search process still continues" as officials believe more people are trapped inside the building and are working tirelessly to rescue them. The fire has been contained, and cooling efforts are underway on one of the floors.

Visuals emerge from blaze site

6 injured persons in critical condition

The Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) spokesperson reported receiving nine bodies, while rescue officials said one body each was taken to Civil Hospital and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. "The injured have been shifted to a nearby healthcare facility for treatment. Six of those injured are in critical condition," Geo News reported, citing official sources. Chief Fire Officer Mubeen Ahmed reportedly disclosed that this was the second time the mall's building had caught fire, with the previous incident occurring two years ago.

Inquiry ordered into incident, legal action promised

Karachi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salim Rajput visited the site and ordered an investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, condolences poured in from several top politicians and officials. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed grief over the tragedy and demanded a prompt investigation to prevent future incidents. Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and called for immediate legal action against those who violate safety guidelines in the construction of buildings.