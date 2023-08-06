Pakistan: 22 dead, 80 injured as Hazara Express derails

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 06, 2023 | 04:36 pm 1 min read

At least 22 people died and 80 people were injured after 10 coaches of the Hazara Express derailed

In a tragic train accident, at least 22 people died and 80 others were injured in Pakistan after 10 coaches of the Hazara Express derailed near Sahara Railway Station on Sunday, Geo TV reported. The train departed from Karachi and was headed to Rawalpindi. The injured have been admitted to the People's Medical Hospital in Nawabshah. The reason behind the derailment isn't yet known.

Emergency protocol imposed in nearby hospitals

Rescue efforts underway

Rescue efforts are underway to evacuate passengers from the affected coaches. A train from Loco Shed Rohri has also reportedly departed for the accident site. However, it was estimated to take around three hours to reach the site, Railways Divisional Superintendent Sukkur Mahmoodur Rahman said.

