Pinarayi Vijayan criticized Doordarshan's decision to telecast the film on Friday

Explained: Row over 'The Kerala Story' broadcast on Doordarshan

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:59 am Apr 05, 202410:59 am

What's the story Doordarshan's decision to telecast the controversial "The Kerala Story" movie on Friday has triggered a political storm in Kerala. On Thursday, state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the government-owned broadcaster's decision to telecast the movie and urged it to withdraw the screening. Vijayan said this would only "exacerbate communal tensions" ahead of the 2024 elections. He also asked the national broadcaster not to become a "propaganda machine" for the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ideological fount the Rashtriya Swayasewak Sangh.

Context

Why does this story matter?

"The Kerala Story" released in 2023 tells the story of Kerala women who joined the Islamic State. The film was at the center of a massive political row during its release, with critics including Vijayan calling it a "propaganda story." The movie's trailer was also criticized before the Kerala High Court for "falsely" claiming that 32,000 women from the state were radicalized and involved in terror missions in India and the world.

Concern raised

Vijayan expresses concern over potential communal discord

In his social media post, Vijayan stated, "The central government should refrain from using the country's official news broadcasting organization to defame Kerala during the elections." "The announcement that this movie will be aired on April 5 is tantamount to insulting the whole of Kerala. Secular Kerala will stand united against such destructive moves for communal polarization," Vijayan added. Despite these objections, Doordarshan has announced that the movie will be broadcast on Friday.

Twitter Post

Opposition reaction

CPI(M), Congress joins Vijayan in opposing Doordarshan's decision

The ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) has also joined CM Vijayan in urging Doordarshan to reconsider its decision. The party accused the BJP of trying to create divisions within Kerala society. The Congress also criticized the move—with party leader VD Satheesan calling the film a "collection of untruth." The decision to screen the movie ahead of polls was a violation of Model Code of Conduct and the party will approach the Election Commission of India against it, Satheesan added.

Film's past

Controversial film's history and legal hurdles

Directed by Sudipto Sen, the movie stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in lead roles. The movie was issued an "A" certificate—restricting viewership to adults above 18 years—by the Censor Board after deletion of 10 scenes. To recall, the Kerala High Court had refused to stay the film's release and said that it did not contain anything offensive to any particular community as a whole.

Information

Political row during film's release

The BJP had claimed an unofficial ban on "The Kerala Story" in Kerala's theaters, while both the CPI(M) and Congress held strong protests against the movie when it was released. Protests were also held in several regions of Tamil Nadu. While West Bengal had banned the film upon its release, Madhya Pradesh had announced that the movie would be made tax-free in the state.