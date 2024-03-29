Next Article

Rahul Gandhi said that Congress wants 'Aadhi Abaadi Poora Haq'

Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi pledges 50% government jobs for women

By Riya Baibhawi 06:44 pm Mar 29, 202406:44 pm

What's the story Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday made a significant pre-election commitment, promising that if his party is elected, half of all government jobs will be held by women. "Congress wants, 'Aadhi Abaadi Poora Haq'. We understand that women's potential will be fully utilized only when they have equal contributions in the government running the country," he said in a social media post. He asserted that the move was pivotal for empowering every woman in the country.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Lok Sabha election is scheduled to be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The Congress party, which is leading the opposition The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is aiming to defeat the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Earlier this month, Gandhi had to face backlash for his "Shakti" remark, after which he was termed "anti-Hindu" and "anti-woman."

Equal representation

Gandhi advocates for women's reservation in Parliament

Taking to X, Gandhi asserted that having women fill 50% of government positions would not only empower every woman in the country but also alter India's destiny. He expressed his support for immediate action towards ensuring women's reservations in the Parliament and assemblies. "Why women's share in the system is disproportionately low despite making up 50 percent of India's population and higher education enrollment?" the Congress leader questioned.

Empowerment vision

Gandhi envisions women as a transformative force

While an official manifesto is still awaited, the Congress has outlined five key pledges for women as part of their election campaign. These include financial aid for impoverished families, doubling the Centre's contribution to ASHA, Anganwadi and mid-day meal workers' pay, legal support in every panchayat, and an increase in hostels for working women. Echoing the same, the Gandhi scion said that providing income security, future stability, and self-respect for women will transform them into a true societal force.

Twitter Post

Read Gandhi's post here