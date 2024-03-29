Next Article

29% of the MPs face serious criminal charges

44% of current Lok Sabha MPs face criminal charges: Report

By Riya Baibhawi 06:21 pm Mar 29, 202406:21 pm

What's the story At least 44% of the current Lok Sabha MPs, which equals 225 out of 514 analyzed, have self-declared criminal cases against them, a study by the Association of Democratic Reforms said. It was found that 5% of these MPs are billionaires with assets exceeding Rs. 100 crore. The report—which comes weeks before the general election—is based on self-sworn affidavits. Just days ago, the ADR, in a separate report, revealed that 222 bills were passed by the incumbent Lok Sabha.

Serious allegations

Serious criminal charges against 29% MPs

According to the report, 29% of the sitting MPs with criminal records are facing serious criminal charges. These charges include allegations of murder, attempts to murder, promoting communal disharmony, kidnapping, and crimes against women. Notably, nine representatives face murder charges, including five from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 28 sitting MPs have declared cases of attempt to murder, with 21 being affiliated with the BJP. 16 MPs face charges related to crimes against women, including rape.

Financial disparity

BJP and Congress lead in billionaires

The ADR report also scrutinized the financial status of these lawmakers, revealing that both the BJP and Congress have the highest number of billionaire MPs. However, significant representation from other parties was also observed. Top three MPs with the highest declared assets are Nakul Nath (Congress), DK Suresh (Congress), and Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju (Independent). The study further highlighted disparities in wealth among MPs, with some boasting assets worth hundreds of crores while others possess minimal assets.

Geographic distribution

Most criminal MPs from six states

The report also sheds light on the distribution of criminal cases among states. Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh stand out with more than 50% of their MPs facing criminal charges. Talking about educational qualification of lawmakers, the report revealed that 73% of the MPs have graduate or higher educational qualifications. It also said that only 15% of the sitting MPs are women.

Previous report

'45 bills passed in LS same day they were introduced'

Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 17th Lok Sabha passed an unprecedented 222 bills during its term, ADR has revealed in a seperate report. 45 of these bills were approved on the same day they were presented. The list of these legislations includes the Appropriation Bill, Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.2) Bill, Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 amongst others.