America recognizes Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory

US 'strongly opposes' China's claim over Arunachal Pradesh

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:08 am Mar 21, 202411:08 am

What's the story The United States recognizes Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory, a senior official of the Joe Biden administration has said. The official added that the US strongly opposes any unilateral attempts by China to advance its territorial claims across the Line of Actual Control. To recall, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state earlier this month, China issued a statement saying that it does not recognize the "so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally set up by India."

Context

Why does this story matter?

China, which claims Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, routinely objects to Indian leaders' visits to the state. Beijing has also named the area as "Zangnan." India has repeatedly rejected China's territorial claims over Arunachal Pradesh. New Delhi has also dismissed Beijing's move to assign "invented" names to the area, saying it does not alter the reality.

China's reaction

China's displeasure over Modi's visit

The aforementioned statement was issued by Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department Vedant Patel on Wednesday during a daily briefing. Earlier this month, China expressed "strong displeasure" over the PM's visit, stating that it has raised concerns with India regarding the matter. On March 9, PM Modi visited the northeastern state and inaugurated several development projects, including the Sela Tunnel. This tunnel serves as a crucial all-weather strategic link for Tawang and Kameng districts—situated near the LAC.

India's response

India rejects China's criticism over PM's visit to Arunachal Pradesh

On March 12, India rejected China's diplomatic protest over PM Modi's visit to Arunachal Pradesh and said objecting to such visits or developmental projects "doesn't stand to reason." "Our stance...is clear...we consider Arunachal Pradesh an integral part of India," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement. "It will not change the reality that...Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always be an integral...inalienable part of India. Chinese side has been made aware of this...on several occasions," he added.