Companies refrain from investing in China due to US sanctions and China's alleged anti-spying measures

Concerns mount for China as FDI hits 30-year low

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 12:48 pm Feb 19, 202412:48 pm

What's the story China's foreign direct investment (FDI) has hit a 30-year low, with official data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange revealing a net FDI of just $33 billion in 2023. This marks an 80% decrease from the previous year and is a mere fraction of the peak FDI of $344 billion in 2021. This annual decline is the second in a row, highlighting a concerning trend for China's economy.

Reasons

Sharp drop in FDI due to foreign companies leaving China

The sharp drop in FDI is largely due to foreign companies leaving China as they face increased crackdowns on alleged spying and the effects of the United States (US) sanctions. Chinese authorities' efforts to combat espionage have raised concerns among foreign businesses, leading to reduced investment. Moreover, US sanctions have discouraged companies from investing in China, further contributing to the decline.

Impact on foreign firms

Impact of China's declining FDI on foreign companies

This decrease in the FDI indicates a growing hesitation among foreign companies to invest in China, as they worry about the repercussions of American sanctions and Beijing's increased scrutiny. This trend could have long-lasting consequences for China's economy and its appeal as an investment destination for global corporations. It underscores the need for the country to address these concerns and foster a more welcoming environment for foreign investors.