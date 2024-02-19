India VIX increased to over 5%

Nifty 50 hits all-time high of 22,150

By Mudit Dube 11:45 am Feb 19, 202411:45 am

What's the story Nifty 50 has hit an all-time high of 22,150.75 in today's session. At the time of writing, it retracted a little to 22,123 points, up 82.5 points or 0.36% from its last closing. Nifty 50 is a diversified index, representing the top 50 large cap companies based on market capitalisation. Sensex is up 0.31%, trading at 72,650 points.

Best performing sectors

Auto, pharma and consumer durables sectors leading the gains

Today's stock market rally is primarily driven by gains in the auto, pharma and consumer durables sectors. At the time of publishing, roughly 2,170 shares advanced, more than 1,160 declined, and 110 traded flat. All indices were trading in the green while India VIX increased to over 5%. India VIX, based on Nifty Index Option prices, measures market expectations of near-term volatility.