Sensex closes at 71,386 points, Nifty settles above 21,540 mark

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:52 pm Jan 09, 202403:52 pm

The top-gaining stocks were Hero MotoCorp, Adani Ports, and SBI Life Insurance

The stock market on Tuesday ended on a positive note as the Sensex settled at 71,386.21 points and the Nifty climbed 0.15% to 21,544.85 points. The midcap indices were trading in the red as the Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 38 points, or 0.29%, to finish at 13,253.05 points. Here's all you need to know about Tuesday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

On Tuesday, NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY AUTO, and NIFTY PHARMA emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 2.46%, 0.92%, and 0.87%, respectively. On the other hand, the top-gaining stocks were Hero MotoCorp, Adani Ports, and SBI Life Insurance, adding 2.88%, 2.75%, and 2.24%, respectively. Britannia, Bajaj Finserv, and Nestle emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 1.22%, 0.96%, and 0.93%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

Coming to the Asian markets, the Hang Seng and Nikkei declined by 0.21% and 1.14% to 16,190.02 points and 33,763.18 points, respectively. However, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2% to 2,893.25 points. In the US, NASDAQ ended in the green, rising 2.03%, to 14,819.15 points.

INR goes up 0.04% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) on Tuesday strengthened 0.04% to settle at Rs. 83.11 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. Also, the gold futures prices surged by 0.43% to Rs. 62,360, while the silver futures settled flat at Rs. 72,555. Crude oil future prices surged by $1.56, or 2.22% to $72.11 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter, and petrol at Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is trading at $46,538.64 which is 6.31% up from yesterday. Ethereum is up 3.59% and is selling at $2,293.91. BNB and Cardano are listed at $303.51 (1.88% up) and $0.5173 (6.11% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.07897, up 2.07% from yesterday.