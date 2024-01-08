Sensex plummets 671 points today, Nifty settles near 21,500 mark

1/6

Business 2 min read

Sensex plummets 671 points today, Nifty settles near 21,500 mark

By Akash Pandey 04:06 pm Jan 08, 202404:06 pm

Sensex settled at 71,355 points on Monday

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a slump. While the Sensex slipped 670.93 points, or 0.93%, to 71,355.22 points, the Nifty shed 197.8 points, or 0.91%, to 21,513 points. The broader stock market indices traded flat, but the midcap indices witnessed a bearish run as the Nifty Midcap 50 was down 1.28% to 13,291.05 points. Read on for more details.

2/6

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY REALTY and NIFTY MEDIA, gaining 0.13% and 0.08%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Adani Ports, HCL Tech, and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), which climbed 1.26%, 1.05%, and 0.69%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were UPL, SBI, and SBI Life Insurance, which plunged 3.5%, 2.33%, and 2.28%, respectively.

3/6

Take a peek at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plunged 1.44% to 2,887.54 points, while the Hang Seng Index declined 1.92% to 16,224.45 points. The Nikkei index gained 0.27%, closing at 33,377.42 points. In the US market, NASDAQ was up 0.09%, to 14,524.07 points.

4/6

INR goes up 0.05% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) climbed 0.05% to end at Rs. 83.13 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Monday. Both gold and silver futures slipped, with the prices of gold and silver dropping to Rs. 62,223 and Rs. 72,195, respectively. Meanwhile, the crude oil future prices declined by $0.75, or 1.01% to $72.97 per barrel.

5/6

No change in fuel prices

Monday saw no change in fuel prices, with diesel and petrol priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively, in Delhi. In Mumbai, diesel maintained its retail price at Rs. 94.25/liter, while petrol stood at Rs. 106.29/liter.

6/6

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved?

Bitcoin is trading at $43,774.38 which is 0.44% down from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $2,214.43, down 1.00%. BNB and Cardano are priced at $297.99 (down 2.89%) and $0.4875 (down 6.30%), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 3.19% lower than yesterday at $0.07736.