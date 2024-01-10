Sensex gains over 270 points, Nifty settles above 21,600

Sensex gains over 270 points, Nifty settles above 21,600

By Pradnesh Naik 03:57 pm Jan 10, 2024

With a growth of 3.22%, Cipla emerged as the top stock gainer today

The stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The former jumped 0.38% to 71,657.71 points while the latter climbed 0.34% to 21,618.70 points. The midcap indices largely reflected the broader market trend, trading near the flat line as the Nifty Midcap 50 ended at 13,235.85 points. Read on for more details on Wednesday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Wednesday?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY IT topped the list, edging 3.35%, 0.94%, and 0.49%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Cipla, Adani Enterprises, and Reliance, which climbed 3.22%, 2.98%, and 2.96%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were NTPC, Divis Labs, and ONGC, which plunged 2.05%, 2%, and 1.98%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index slipped to 2,877.7 points, the Hang Seng Index plunged to 16,097.28 points, and the Nikkei dropped to 34,441.72 points. In the US market, NASDAQ ended flat but in green, gaining 13.94 points, or 0.09%, to 14,857.71.

INR strengths against the US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) climbed 0.11% to end at Rs. 83.03 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Wednesday. The gold futures prices largely traded flat, ending at Rs. 62,291. However, the silver futures increased by Rs. 233, or 0.32%, to Rs. 72,280. The crude oil future prices declined by $0.81, or 1.11% to $71.87 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remained unchanged

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Thursday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is selling at $45,669.06, which is down by 1.81% from yesterday. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 5.77% and is currently trading at $2,425.16. BNB and Cardano are listed at $300.52 (1.24% down) and $0.5127 (0.88% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 0.49% higher than yesterday at $0.07931.