Maruti Suzuki emerged as the biggest stock gainer, edging over 4%

Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty ends below 21,700 mark

By Pradnesh Naik 04:00 pm Feb 01, 202404:00 pm

What's the story The stock market closed on a flat note on Thursday with the Sensex ending the day in red at 71,645.30 points and Nifty closing at 21,697.45 points. The midcap indices traded in line with the broader market, witnessing a bearish run since the opening bell. The Nifty Midcap 50 shed 91.25 points to 13,529.35 points. Read on for more details on Thursday's market report.

Next Article

Round-up

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Thursday?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY AUTO, and NIFTY PSE, gaining 3.01%, 0.53%, and 0.47%, respectively. Grasim, Larsen, and UltraTechCement were trading among the top stock losers on Thursday, shedding 2.6%, 2.35%, and 2.34%, respectively. Maruti Suzuki, Power Grid Corp, and Cipla emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 4.09%, 2.68%, and 2.44%, respectively.

Data

Take a glance at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.64% to 2,770.74 points, while the Nikkei dropped 0.76% to 36,011.46 points on Thursday. In the US market, NASDAQ ended in the red, falling 322.44 points, or 2.08%, to 15,187.45 points.

Commodities

INR gains 0.1% against the US dollar

On Thursday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged up 0.1% to Rs. 82.97 versus the US dollar in the forex trade. Both gold and silver futures slipped today, with the prices of gold and silver dropping to Rs. 62,775 and Rs. 71,554, respectively. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 0.65% to settle at $76.58 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

Crypto

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is selling at $42,107.11, down by 1.24% in the past 24 hours. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is currently trading at $2,265.40, down by 1.94%. BNB and Cardano are listed at $298.78 (1.85% down) and $0.4919 (2.59% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 0.61% lower than yesterday at $0.07879.