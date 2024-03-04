Next Article

The top court overturned the Colorado Supreme Court ruling to disqualify Trump

US: SC rejects attempts to disqualify Trump from state primaries

By Ramya Patelkhana 09:24 pm Mar 04, 202409:24 pm

What's the story The United States (US)'s Supreme Court on Monday rejected attempts to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the state primary ballots. This came as the top court struck down Colorado's move to hold him accountable for the 2021 Capitol riots and ban him from the state's primary ballot. Notably, the judgment will be applicable to primary ballots in all states of the US.

Details

Trump's presidential campaign unobstructed

Notably, the court's nine justices delivered a unanimous ruling, per BBC. They opined the matter raises the question of whether states "may disqualify persons holding or attempting to hold state office." "But states have no power under the Constitution to enforce Section 3 with respect to federal offices, especially the presidency," they added. This means Trump's 2024 presidential campaign can continue without any obstacles.

The ruling

Verdict end similar attempts in Maine, Illinois

The verdict striking down the Colorado Supreme Court ruling to disqualify Trump is applicable nationwide, meaning it will end similar attempts in Maine and Illinois. The top court further held that only the US Congress could decide on whether he could be disqualified from the ballot under post-Civil War provisions in the 14th Amendment. The amendment deals with civil rights and liberties, among others.

About the case

First case involving 14th Amendment's Section 3

This is the first case involving the 14th Amendment's Section 3, created after the Civil War, to prevent former officeholders who engaged in insurrection from holding office again. Colorado's top court ruled that Section 3 could apply to Trump, saying he incited the Capitol attack. However, no court had previously applied Section 3 to a presidential candidate.

Case reaches SC

SC agreed to hear case in January

In January, the SC agreed to hear Trump's appeal against the decision by Colorado's top court. The Colorado court disqualified him from the primary in December over his role in the January 2021 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters. During February's arguments, conservative and liberal justices questioned the case, focusing on whether Congress must act before states can use the 14th Amendment.

About 2021 riots

Trump claimed 2020 election was stolen by Democrats

On January 5-6, 2021, Trump's supporters allegedly assembled at the Capitol Hill Building after he claimed the 2020 presidential election was "stolen by emboldened radical-left Democrats." At a "Save America" event on January 6, the then-outgoing president restated his accusation of a "stolen election" and urged his followers to combat the alleged election fraud. Trump's speech during the event allegedly sparked the subsequent violence.