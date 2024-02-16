Rachel Dolezal made her OnlyFans account in 2021

US teacher, who faked her ethnicity, fired over OnlyFans account

What's the story A white woman who courted controversy nearly a decade ago over her racial identity has been fired from an Arizona school district in the United States (US). According to reports, Rachel Dolezal worked as an after-school instructor at the Catalina Foothills School since August 2023. She was ousted from her job after people discovered her OnlyFans page, a subscription-based platform known for adult content. The OnlyFans account was, reportedly, linked in Dolezal's public Instagram profile.

'Dolezal's posts violated staff ethics'

Justifying the firing, Julie Farbarik, the District's Director of Alumni and Community Relations, said that Dolezal's posts violated the district's policies on social media use and staff ethics. In 2015, Dolezal made headlines after she was caught faking her ethnicity while serving as the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) chapter president. She had claimed a heritage as a person of color, despite having white parents with European ancestry. She later stated that she "identifies as Black."

Controversy, aftermath and financial struggles

Following the 2015 controversy, Dolezal faced financial struggles and was reportedly jobless, relying on food stamps to feed her family while only being offered opportunities in reality TV and porn. Nevertheless, she has maintained a public presence. In 2017, she published a memoir called "In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World." She has also been promoting her artwork on social media and produces a podcast called "Peripheries."

Dolezal made 600 posts on OnlyFans since 2021

In 2016, she legally changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo but still uses the name Rachel Dolezal on social media. She only launched an account on OnlyFans only in 2021 after struggling to find work, reports said. Since then, Dolezal has made 600 posts and also shared hundreds of paywalled adult videos and photos, as reported by The Guardian.

Missouri teacher suspended over OnlyFans account

This is not the first time that an educator has been dismissed from their job for having an OnlyFans account. In 2023, a Missouri teacher faced suspension and subsequently resigned when her OnlyFans account was exposed on Facebook. This incident has sparked discussions about the financial challenges educators endure, as the average teacher earns $66,745 annually in the US with 40% of education professionals making less than $25,000 per year.