A fresh round of ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas will begin on Sunday

Ceasefire in Gaza possible within 24-48 hours: Hamas

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 04:58 pm Mar 03, 202404:58 pm

What's the story A top Hamas official said on Sunday that a ceasefire in Gaza could be reached within "24 to 48 hours" if Israel agrees to the Palestinian terror group's demands, according to AFP. The demands include allowing displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza and increasing humanitarian aid in the strip. If Israel complies, a truce could be established in the coming days. A fresh round of Qatar-mediated ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas will begin in Cairo, Egypt, on Sunday.

The statement by Hamas came three days after at least 112 people were killed and 760 injured in Gaza while waiting for aid, as Israeli forces fired upon the crowd. Hamas condemned the incident as an "ugly massacre," while Israel said victims were either trampled or run over by aid trucks. In response, United States President Joe Biden on Friday said the US military would airdrop food and other supplies into Gaza to address the humanitarian crisis and potential famine.

Israeli, Hamas delegations in Cairo for ceasefire talks

Both Israeli and Hamas representatives have already arrived in Cairo and are expected to meet in the capital city on Sunday. They will likely discuss a mutually acceptable formula for a lasting peace. A senior US official stated on Saturday that Israel has agreed to a six-week ceasefire in conflict-hit Gaza. Now, it depends on Hamas agreeing to release the hostages it has held since October 7 last year, he added.

US conducts first humanitarian airdrop in Gaza

Separately, the US has initiated a series of humanitarian airdrops of food into Gaza in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis and lack of aid. Over 38,000 meals were delivered by three C-130 US military planes into the Palestinian territory. However, critics argue that airdrops are less effective than aid deliveries by truck, and it is challenging to ensure supplies do not end up with militants.

Protesters in US dismiss Washington's aid airdrop

Meanwhile, protesters demanding a ceasefire in Gaza gathered outside the Israeli embassy in Washington DC, criticizing the Biden administration's airdrop of humanitarian aid. "We're dropping some food, and we're dropping the bombs, and the tanks and the bullets and everything else at the same time. That's what he's (Biden) got to do," Kathy Boylan, a protester and member of the Dorothy Day Catholic Worker Movement, told Reuters. "Stop sending the money in the weapons," she added.