After completing the disengagement process between the Indian and Chinese militaries at the banks of Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh, both sides are holding the 10th round of Corps Commander-level talks on Saturday. Senior commanders are meeting in Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to take forward the disengagement process in the eastern Ladakh region. Here's more.

Details Process of disengagement from other friction points to be discussed

India and China will reportedly discuss the process of disengagement from other friction points in the region following the disengagement from Pangong Tso Lake's Northern and Southern banks. The meeting was scheduled to begin at 10:00 am in Moldo, said sources. The talks between both sides started on June 6, 2020, as part of the disengagement process in sensitive areas of the LAC.

Tensions escalated after Indian soldiers died in Galwan Valley clash

To recall, India accused China's troops of intruding into its side of the LAC in April 2020. Tensions intensified after clashes at various locations in May. Things escalated after 20 Indian soldiers died in a clash at Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15. However, both sides have been holding talks to de-escalate tensions. The disengagement process started on February 10, 2021, following several meetings.

Acknowledgment China admits its soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley clash

Earlier on Friday, China admitted for the first time that its soldiers were killed in the clash with Indian Army troops in Galwan Valley in June last year. It acknowledged that four military officers and soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) lost their lives in the clash. The deceased soldiers were recognized for their sacrifice by the Central Military Commission of China (CMC).

Disengagement Defense Minister spoke on disengagement process in the Parliament

On February 11, addressing the Parliament, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said Chinese troops will retreat to the east of Finger 8 areas in Pangong Tso Lake's northern bank. He also said Indian troops will be stationed at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3 in the region. Singh added similar measures would also be taken on the lake's southern bank.

High-level talks Remaining issues to be discussed in this round of talks

Singh had also said that both sides agreed to hold the next round of the high-level military talks within 48 hours after completing the Pangong disengagement process to resolve other remaining problems. In the Parliament, he also said that other issues in eastern Ladakh between India and China, including Depsang, Hot Springs, and Gogra, will be discussed during the next round of talks.

Statement Won't allow inch of our territory to be taken: Singh