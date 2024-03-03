Next Article

Taiwan's reply to China objecting an interview with Indian media

Stop bullying: Taiwan responds to China objecting Taipei official's interview

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:53 am Mar 03, 202411:53 am

What's the story After the Chinese embassy in India objected to an interview of Taiwanese Foreign Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu conducted by an Indian news outlet, Taiwan slammed China for dictating how its neighbors operate. The Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs released an official statement, saying neither India nor Taiwan are "Chinese puppets" and that Beijing should worry about its current economic slump instead.

Why does this story matter?

Tensions between China and Taiwan have risen in recent years due to Beijing's claim over self-governed Taipei, which it views as a breakaway province. Relations have deteriorated further since Taiwan's Tsai Ing-Wen administration began building ties with countries worldwide, including the United States (US). Taiwan has accused China of infiltrating its airspace and engaging in provocative actions in the Taiwan Strait. India, for its part, follows the 'One China' policy and does not maintain diplomatic ties with Taipei.

China's objection to Wu's interview, reiteration of one-China principle

Chinese Embassy in India spokesman Wang Xiojian on Saturday stated that the interview with Joseph Wu "seriously violated the one-China principle" and was "totally unacceptable." Furthermore, Xiojian urged nations with diplomatic relations with Beijing to honor their commitments to the one-China principle. He also asked Indian media to take a correct position on matters concerning China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and not provide a platform for "Taiwan independence" forces.

Taiwan lauds Indian press, says both countries are democracies

In response, Taiwan's Ministry of External Affairs, in an official release, praised India's "free and vibrant" media. "Neither India nor Taiwan is part of the PRC, and we're not its puppets. We're both democracies with free and vibrant presses that can't be dictated to," it stated. Taipei asked Beijing to worry about its own economic slump instead of "bullying its neighbors."

Know about 'One China' policy

When America withdrew its recognition of the Republic of China (ROC) in 1979, it stated that the government of the PRC was "the sole legal Government of China." This meant the PRC was and is the only China, with no consideration of the ROC as a separate sovereign entity. However, Washington only acknowledged the Chinese position that Taiwan is part of China.