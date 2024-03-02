Next Article

The dancer was shot dead in Missouri

India responds to Kolkata dancer Amarnath Ghosh's murder in US

By Snehadri Sarkar 04:02 pm Mar 02, 202404:02 pm

What's the story The Indian government on Saturday announced that it has taken up the murder case of renowned Kuchipudi dancer Amarnath Ghosh with St. Louis Police for investigation. The Indian national was reportedly shot dead in Missouri, United States (US), on Tuesday while he was taking an evening walk. Ghosh was pursuing a Master of Arts (MFA) in Dance at Washington University in Saint Louis.

Gun attack

India addresses gun attack on Ghosh in Missouri

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the office of the Consulate General of India in Chicago said it had "taken up" the matter "strongly" with the St. Louis police and the university to probe the "reprehensible gun attack." "Consulate is extending all help to relatives of deceased Amarnath Ghosh," it added. Earlier, the Indian consulate in Chicago also extended condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Twitter Post

Read the post by Consulate General of India here

Who's Ghosh

All you need to know about deceased victim

An exponent of four dance forms, Ghosh was an alumnus of the Kalakshetra Academy in Tamil Nadu's Chennai. It's also learned that the deceased was the recipient of a National Scholarship for Kuchipudi from the International Cultural Ministry. Ghosh had reportedly received training from top dancers like Sri M.V. Narasimhachari, Bobita Dey Sarkar, and Padma Sri Adyar K. Lakshman.

US response

US administration working to thwart attacks on Indian students

Last week, the White House announced that President Joe Biden and his administration were working diligently to prevent and disrupt violence against Indian and Indian American students. John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council, stated, "There is no excuse for violence, certainly based on race or gender or religion or any other factor." He further added that they are collaborating with state and local authorities to hold those responsible accountable.