On Wednesday PM Modi had separate phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vologymyr Zelenskyy

Putin, Zelenskyy invite Modi to Russia, Ukraine after 2024 polls

By Snehadri Sarkar 09:46 am Mar 21, 202409:46 am

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi was extended invitations to visit Russia and Ukraine by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy respectively, after the conclusion of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, reports said. On Wednesday, the PM had separate phone calls with the heads of the two countries, in which he advocated for dialog and diplomacy in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. PM Modi also expressed India's support for efforts towards a peaceful resolution.

PM Modi is seeking his third term in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. On Saturday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the 2024 general election in the country. Starting from April 19, polling will take place in seven phases. The results for all polls, including general elections, by-elections, and assembly elections, will be announced on June 4. With this announcement, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) PM Modi said he spoke to Putin and congratulated him on his poll win. The PM also expressed his eagerness to strengthen the "India-Russia Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership" in the coming years. In another post, Modi discussed his conversation with Zelenskyy and highlighted the importance of enhancing the India-Ukraine partnership. He also assured India's unwavering support for peace efforts, pledging continued humanitarian aid with a people-centric approach.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy thanked PM Modi for India's support towards Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, provision of humanitarian aid, and enthusiastic engagement in Peace Formula deliberations. He also talked about the "significance of New Delhi's presence" at the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland. The Ukrainian president proposed advancing bilateral relations through team gatherings and scheduling an intergovernmental commission session on cooperation in India in the near future.

On Monday, Putin secured a landslide victory in the Russian presidential election. The win came even as thousands within the nation and around the globe protested against the war in Ukraine and a stage-managed poll that could only have one winner. With this new six-year term, Putin will overtake Josef Stalin as the Kremlin's longest-serving leader in more than two centuries.