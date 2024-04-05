Next Article

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21

Kejriwal in Tihar: CM spends time meditating, reading, doing yoga

By Riya Baibhawi 01:19 pm Apr 05, 202401:19 pm

What's the story Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is in a 15-day judicial remand in Tihar Jail spends his time meditating, writing, reading books, and doing yoga, a report has said. According to reports, the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor starts his day by sweeping his cell. After yoga, he eats two slices of bread with tea. "He seems dazed...a little confused. He is still trying to adjust to his surroundings inside the prison," a source told the Print.

Context

Why does this story matter?

On March 21, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. Notably, he is the first sitting CM to be arrested by a law enforcement agency. On Monday, the Rouse Avenue Court sent him to a 15-day judicial remand, following which he was shifted to Tihar until April 15. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has reserved its order on Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest.

Prison life

Kejriwal isn't allowed to meet other inmates

The chief minister's cell, measuring 14x8 feet, is located in general ward number 3 of jail number 2 in Tihar—Asia's largest jail. Without a chair or stool for watching TV, he often stands or sits on his bed while reading or channel surfing, the report said. Although permitted to leave his cell for walks, he is not allowed to interact with other inmates for security reasons and the courtyard area is cleared whenever he steps out.

Health status

Kejriwal's health monitored, AAP claims weight loss

Despite appearing "dazed" and "confused," the CM's health remains stable under the regular supervision of senior resident doctors. His weight, blood pressure, and sugar levels are monitored twice a day. To recall, the AAP had recently claimed that Kejriwal is not keeping well in custody and has lost 4.5 kg since his arrest. However, jail authorities said that the CM has managed to maintain a steady weight of 65 kgs.

Inmate possessions

Mahabharat, diabetes medication and other possessions

Among the books provided to him are "Ramayana" and "Mahabharat." A third book, specifically demanded by Kejriwal, is journalist Neerja Chaudhary's "How Prime Ministers Decide" which sheds light on decisions made by Indian PMs that have changed the course of history. Kejriwal has been granted permission to have home-cooked food, a mattress, two pillows, two blankets, his diabetes medication, and a religious locket that he always wears. He has also given a list of six people he would meet.