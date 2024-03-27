Next Article

The Delhi Assembly will convene on Wednesday

Delhi Assembly session today, 1st since Kejriwal's arrest

10:06 am Mar 27, 2024

What's the story The Delhi Assembly will convene on Wednesday, marking its first session since the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case. Notably, despite his detention by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) until March 28, Kejriwal continues to issue orders from his cell. The focus of Wednesday's assembly session will be Kejriwal's second order issued from jail on the management of government-run Mohalla Clinics, reports said. Just hours after the order, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj announced the session.

Details

Kejriwal's custodial directives: A spotlight on healthcare

"Tomorrow is the session of the Delhi Assembly. The Chief Secretary has been ordered to inform the status of free medicines...free tests in hospitals and mohalla clinics," Bharadwaj said in a post on X on Tuesday. He added that if any shortcomings are identified by the senior officials, a comprehensive plan should be put in place to address them. Bharadwaj further said that Kejriwal believes that "even though he has been arrested, the Delhi residents should not face any problem."

CM's arrest

Kejriwal's detention, questioning by ED

CM Kejriwal was taken into custody on March 21 by the ED in relation to a corruption case associated with the now-scrapped excise policy. The ED claims that this policy allowed for an unusually high-profit margin for wholesalers and retailers, prompting an investigation into an alleged network of middlemen, businessmen, and politicians known as the "South Group". Two other Aam Aadmi Party leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, were earlier arrested in the case.

Kejriwal's plea

Delhi High Court to hear petition against Kejriwal's detention

The Delhi High Court is set to hear a petition challenging Kejriwal's arrest on Wednesday. His legal team contends that both his arrest and remand order are illegal, and he is entitled to release from custody. The ED, however, alleges that Kejriwal is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged scam.

On March 31

AAP announces rally in response to Kejriwal's detention

In protest against Kejriwal's arrest, AAP leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai announced a "maha rally" on March 31 at Ramlila Maidan to "safeguard the country." Rai stated, "The way Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested, all those people across the nation who love and respect the constitution, there is anger in their hearts." Delhi Congress President Arvinder Singh Lovely also expressed support for the rally, stating that it aims to save the country's democracy.