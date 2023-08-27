Critical components going missing from jets, claims Go First's lessor

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 27, 2023 | 10:55 am 2 min read

Over 50 Go First planes remain grounded

Bankrupt Indian airline Go First is embroiled in a legal dispute with multiple foreign lessors, including Ireland-based ACG Aircraft Leasing. This is because bankruptcy protection has frozen the airline's assets and halted the recovery of over 50 grounded Airbus planes. This situation has raised concerns for the lessors. Now, critical parts from the grounded jets have started going missing.

Missing parts raise lessors' concerns

ACG Aircraft Leasing recently reported missing components from two Airbus A320 planes. These included parts such as engine fan blades, the captain's side stick, a tiller, a half-missing toilet seat, and a removed escape slide. The lessors are concerned about potential damage to their assets and have only been granted occasional inspections of Go First planes.

ACG seeks court intervention for recovery

In an effort to recover its aircraft, ACG submitted images and details of the missing parts to the Delhi High Court in a non-public filing on July 28. However, the judicial body is yet to make a decision on the matter, according to a source familiar with the case.

Go First blames Pratt & Whitney for woes

Go First attributes its financial troubles to engine issues stemming from Raytheon-owned Pratt & Whitney, which the US engine maker claims are "without merit." The airline's operations remain grounded, but it had previously expressed intentions to resume operations and raise investor funds. Other lessors including BOC Aviation, SMBC Aviation, and Pembroke Aircraft Leasing, have not commented on the missing parts issue.

