Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was remanded for 'detailed and sustained interrogation' until Thursday

Delhi HC to hear Kejriwal's appeal against arrest tomorrow

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 05:59 pm Mar 26, 202405:59 pm

What's the story The Delhi High Court has decided to hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest on Wednesday. The plea also contests his subsequent questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. The matter will be heard by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. Kejriwal was taken into custody by the ED on March 21 and has been remanded for "detailed and sustained interrogation" until March 28.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The arrest of Kejriwal—the face of the AAP—by ED comes just days before the Lok Sabha elections. He has been accused of "conspiring" with liquor traders to earn kickbacks under the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy. The AAP, aiming to widen its influence, has allied with the Congress to contest against the BJP in Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat. With other senior leaders like Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia in jail, the party is grappling with a leadership vacuum.

AAP chief's plea

Kejriwal labels detention and questioning as "illegal'

In his appeal, Kejriwal has demanded immediate release, describing his detention and subsequent questioning by the ED as "illegal." Kejriwal said he was being targeted for being a "vocal critic" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, and a member of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. The AAP national convener added that the ED has been "weaponized" by the Centre against the opposition.

As Delhi CM

Kejriwal continues to issue orders from jail

Notably, Kejriwal continues to run the government despite being in the ED's custody. On Tuesday, he issued orders to ensure that all government hospitals and Mohalla Clinics have sufficient medication and testing facilities. Delhi's Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj confirmed this, stating that Kejriwal consistently prioritizes the well-being of Delhi's residents. Kejriwal issued his first government order from the lockup on March 23. The order was related to the national capital's water supply and sewage issues.

Delhi excise policy case

What is Delhi excise policy case?

In November 2021, the Delhi government implemented the revamped liquor excise policy for 2021-22. However, it decided to scrap it less than a year later amid extensive corruption allegations. Central investigation agencies alleged that wholesaler profit margins were artificially boosted to 12% from 5%. It also claimed that the regulation promoted cartelization and benefited those ineligible for liquor licenses for economic gain. Meanwhile, the Kerjiwal-led Delhi administration denied the charges and said the strategy would have increased revenue.