Sandeshkhali row: Bengal governor sets 72-hour deadline for Sheikh's arrest

Feb 27, 2024

What's the story West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has written to the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government, to arrest absconding Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Sheikh Shahjahan within the next 72 hours. To note, Sheikh is accused of sexual assault and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali. Bose's ultimatum came a day after the Calcutta High Court's response to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's claim that the Bengal government cannot arrest Sheikh as the court "tied the hands of the police."

Context

Why does this story matter?

Sandeshkhali in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district witnessed massive protests earlier this month against Sheikh. The situation took an ugly turn in recent days after allegations of rape of "Hindu women" emerged, prompting a strong reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well. The region has become a flash point of a political dispute following the BJP's allegations that Sheikh and his aides have committed various atrocities against Sandeshkhali residents.

Bose's demands

Governor demands action plan for rehabilitation of Sandeshkhali women

The Bengal governor also called for an action plan from the state government to rehabilitate the Sandeshkhali women, who have accused the local TMC leader of sexual assault. In an interview with NDTV, Bose said, "I'm very clear the government has to do justice. That is what is expected of a government, nothing more, nothing less." "I have made it clear this criminal has to be arrested. I am waiting for the day," Bose added.

Calcutta HC order

No stay on arrest of TMC's Sheikh Shahjahan: Calcutta HC

On Monday, the high court said no order prevents the arrest of the main accused in the Sandeshkhali sexual assault and land-grabbing case. The court also ordered that a public notice be issued in English and Bengali newspapers as the TMC leader is untraceable. To recall, Sheikh has been absconding since the January 5 attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials who had gone to Sandeshkhali to search his premises in the ration scam case.

Sunday's statement

TMC not shielding Sheikh: Banerjee

On Sunday, Banerjee said, "Those calling for Sheikh's arrest should make an appointment and ask the court why this stay was granted." He insisted the TMC was not shielding its on-the-run strongman. "After the January 5 incident...the central agency filed a complaint and the high court ordered the constitution of an SIT (special investigation team) with state police and central agencies," he added.