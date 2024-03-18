Next Article

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:48 pm Mar 18, 202401:48 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on "shakti" (power), saying that the entire country worships this power and no one can destroy it. The PM made the comments at his Lok Sabha election rally in Telangana's Jagtial. On Sunday, during the closing ceremony of his "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" in Mumbai, Gandhi used the word "shakti" to indicate the opposition's struggle against the might of the state.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The political slugfest over the Gandhi's "shakti" remark comes just two days after the Election Commission of India announced the poll scheduled for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The upcoming general elections, to be conducted in seven phases, will witness a high-voltage battle. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is vying for a third term, while the Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has formed a united front against the saffron party.

PM's statement

PM Modi pledges to uphold 'shakti'

Training his guns towards the Congress, PM Modi said, "The INDI alliance in their manifesto said that their fight is against 'shakti'. For me, every mother, daughter and sister is a form of 'shakti'. I worship them." "Their manifesto is to finish 'shakti', and I accept the challenge...Main jaan ki baazi laga dunga," he added. "The fight is between those who want to destroy 'shakti' and those who worship 'shakti'...Muqabla 4 June ko ho jaaega'" PM Modi said.

On Sunday

Gandhi's comments on 'shakti,' PM

On Sunday, Gandhi likened the Modi government to a "shakti." "We are fighting against that shakti. The question is, what is that shakti? The soul of the king in the EVM and every institution of the country, in ED, CBI and Income Tax department," he said. Attacking the PM, Gandhi added, "Modi is a mask who works for a shakti." In response, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya called Gandhi a "Hinduphobic and misogynist."

Political slugfest

BJP slams Congress for 'misogynistic attitude'

Gandhi's comments on "shakti" have ignited a political feud between Congress and BJP leaders. BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Congress MP of harboring 'misogynistic' sentiments, stating that members of the INDIA alliance had labeled Hindu Dharma as "fraud." Separately, Malviya reminded people of how another prominent leader of the INDIA bloc Udhayanidhi Stalin had issued statements against the "Sanatan Dharm."

Opposition reacts

Opposition rallies behind Gandhi

The opposition has rallied behind Gandhi and defended his remarks. Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Mrityunjay Tiwari, said "PM Modi won't be able to win elections without EVMs, ED, CBI and Income Tax... Whatever Rahul has said is correct. The public will take their revenge (from BJP)." Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai said, "On one side BJP is fighting elections to establish a dictatorship in the country and on the other side, the INDIA alliance is fighting against this."