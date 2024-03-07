Next Article

Over 200 people have been killed in Manipur violence

Only negotiations can resolve Manipur conflict: Kiren Rijiju

By Riya Baibhawi 09:41 pm Mar 07, 202409:41 pm

What's the story Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday stressed peaceful negotiations were the only way to resolve the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. Rijiju—who hails from Arunachal Pradesh—added returning Manipur to normalcy will be the next phase of efforts by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre. He said the conflict isn't a rebellion against the government but a clash between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo tribal communities. Rijiju slammed the opposition for raking up the issue for no reason.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Since May 3, 2023, the clashes have resulted in 219 deaths, with 1,555 injured and 28 missing. Over 50,000 people across the northeastern state have also been displaced. Rijiju, who is the BJP's candidate from Arunachal West in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, has repeatedly criticized the opposition for politicizing the issue. As the government continues to increase the deployment of security forces, Rijiju previously said that the communities involved in the clashes aren't "terrorists."

Details

Rijiju blames Manipur HC order for violence

Rijiju said the ongoing violence stems from a Manipur High Court order suggesting providing the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Meiteis—the majority community—leading to a backlash from Kuki-Zo and other tribes. He explained, "When the high court passed a direction that ST status should be given within three months, naturally, there was a reaction from the other side. So the clashes happened." The situation there escalated after a tribal solidarity march was held against the decision.

What Next?

Government making efforts to restore peace in Manipur

Rijiju underscored that government officials and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been actively working to restore peace in the region. He said PM Modi called for calm from the Red Fort and the Parliament. "In fact, [last] year's Independence Day speech began with an appeal to Manipur that the whole nation is with you," he said. Moreover, Home Minister Amit Shah spent four days in Manipur and Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai stayed there for 22 days.

Insights

Kuki-Meitei clash over administration

The Meiteis make up about 53% of Manipur's population and primarily reside in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, account for 40% and mainly live in the hill districts. Some Kukis have also called for a separate administration or separation from the Manipur government, but the Meitei groups strongly oppose this idea. They have warned lawmakers against supporting such proposals and urged them to prevent any attempts at division.

Jaishankar

Jaishankar calls Manipur situtation tragic

Rijiju's statements came after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar—on a four-day visit to South Korea and Japan—expressed concern over the clashes in Manipur, describing them as "truly tragic." He emphasized the collective desire for normalcy to return to the state. "What has happened is truly tragic. It is tragic because of the close intermingling of communities, which has created this degree of violence. This is not the India and certainly not the Northeast that anybody was hoping for," he said.