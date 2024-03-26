Next Article

CM Reddy has vowed strict action against those found guilty

Explained: Was Israel-made equipment used to snoop on Revanth Reddy

By Riya Baibhawi 03:04 pm Mar 26, 202403:04 pm

What's the story The involvement of Telangana's intelligence chief in a phone-tapping scandal has placed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in the spotlight of grave accusations. The party—under the leadership of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao—has been accused of authorizing police officers to tap into phone conversations of opposition leaders, celebrities, and businesspersons. Among those reportedly targeted is incumbent CM Revanth Reddy. It is also alleged that this surveillance was used to pressure entrepreneurs into making substantial contributions to the BRS party fund.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Telangana's State Intelligence Bureau, responsible for monitoring left-wing extremism, is facing scrutiny due to its involvement in alleged surveillance activities. As the case unfolds, CM Reddy has vowed to take action against those found guilty. The surveillance reportedly targeted not only opposition leaders but also prominent business figures and celebrities, with one instance allegedly contributing to a high-profile divorce. Notably, the timing, just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, could negatively affect the BRS's electoral prospects.

Arrests

Three police officers arrested, look out notices issued

Amid the ongoing police investigations, three senior police officers have been arrested. Additional Superintendents of Police Bhujanga Rao and Thirupathanna have confessed to unlawful surveillance and evidence tampering. Meanwhile, Deputy SP Praneeth Rao faces accusations of creating and monitoring profiles of unidentified people. Separately, a lookout notice has been issued for T Prabhakar Rao, the former head of the state intelligence bureau, suspected to be residing in the United States (US).

Technical consultant

Technical consultant accused of assisting in phone tapping

Besides Rao, lookout notices have been issued for Sharvan Rao, owner of the Telugu TV channel I News, and Radha Kishan Rao, a city task force police officer. Additionally, Ravi Paul, a technical consultant previously employed by the state intelligence bureau during the BRS's tenure, is accused of aiding in importing and installing phone-tapping equipment near CM Reddy's residence. The equipment, allegedly imported from Israel without necessary government permission, could reportedly eavesdrop on conversations within a 300-metre radius.

Fresh allegations

BJP leader abducted, forced to transfer land

Adding to the BRS's troubles, CM Reddy received a complaint from businessman and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Saran Chowdary recently. Chowdary alleged that last year, senior police officers kidnapped him and forced him to transfer a land parcel to a relative of former minister and BRS leader Errabelli Dayakar Rao. He also said that he was compelled to pay Rs. 50 lakh before being released. The BRS is yet to respond to the allegations.