Next Article

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday responded to PM Narendra Modi's attack on the 'shakti' row

'Shakti' row: Rahul Gandhi clarifies remarks after PM Modi's attack

By Riya Baibhawi 06:37 pm Mar 18, 202406:37 pm

What's the story Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday clarified that his reference to "shakti" was an allusion to a force that had seized control of India's voice and institutions, a power he alleges is concealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Sunday, Gandhi used the term "shakti" to challenge the credibility of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and other autonomous Indian institutions. This came after PM Modi slammed Gandhi's remarks, saying that the entire country worships "shakti" and no one can destroy it.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The political slugfest over the Gandhi's "shakti" remark comes just two days after the Election Commission of India announced the poll scheduled for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The upcoming general elections, to be conducted in seven phases, will witness a high-voltage battle. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is vying for a third term, while the Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has formed a united front against the saffron party.

Rahul's remark

Gandhi's comments on 'shakti,' PM

"Modi ji does not like my words. He tries to twist my statements...because he knows that I have spoken a deep truth," Gandhi said on Monday. On Sunday, Gandhi likened the Modi government to a "shakti," during the closing ceremony of his "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" in Mumbai. "We are fighting against...shakti... What is the shakti? The soul of the king in the EVM and...in ED (Enforcement Directorate), CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and Income Tax department," he said.

Twitter Post

Read Rahul Gandhi's post here

In Telangana

PM Modi hits back at Rahul Gandhi's 'shakti' remarks

Addressing a Lok Sabha election rally in Telangana's Jagtial, PM Modi said, "The INDI alliance in their manifesto said that their fight is against 'shakti'. For me, every mother, daughter and sister is a form of 'shakti'. I worship them." "Their manifesto is to finish 'shakti', and I accept the challenge," he added. "The fight is between those who want to destroy 'shakti' and those who worship 'shakti'...Muqabla 4 June ko ho jaaega'" PM Modi said.

BJP hits back

BJP brands Gandhi's remarks as 'misogynistic'

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused Gandhi of displaying a "misogynistic" attitude in his comments. He claimed that members of the INDIA alliance have branded Hindu Dharma "fraudulent" and accused Congress of having a history steeped in "Hindu hatred." Meanwhile, the opposition has rallied behind Gandhi and defended his remarks.

Opposition's remarks

Opposition rallies behind Gandhi

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Mrityunjay Tiwari, said "PM Modi won't be able to win elections without EVMs, ED, CBI and Income Tax... Whatever Rahul has said is correct. The public will take their revenge (from the BJP)." Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai said, "On one side BJP is fighting elections to establish a dictatorship in the country and on the other side, the INDIA alliance is fighting against this."