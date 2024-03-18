Next Article

A group of men from Punjab and Haryana have issued a fresh video plea

Indians stuck in Russia seek PM's help in video appeal

By Riya Baibhawi 01:07 pm Mar 18, 202401:07 pm

What's the story A group of men from Punjab and Haryana have issued a fresh video plea seeking help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging they were deceived into enlisting in the Russian Army and engaging in the Ukraine conflict. The clip, shared on Monday, shows six men dressed in military-style winter attire, and is geotagged in Sadove, Zaporizhia Oblast, Ukraine. According to reports, they traveled to Russia as tourists last December and are now imploring for their safe repatriation.

Distressing experience

Stranded Indians share their distressing experience

The trapped men accused a Russian agent of misleading them to Belarus without disclosing the visa prerequisites. After being deserted by the agent and detained by the police, they were handed over to Russian authorities who allegedly coerced them into signing documents and joining the war against Ukraine. The family of 19-year-old Harsh from Karnal, Haryana said that he had ventured abroad seeking job prospects but his passport was confiscated upon his arrival in Russia.

Evacuation calls

Indian government responds to calls for evacuation

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has recognized the predicament of these Indian men trapped in Russia's assault on Ukraine and is collaborating with Moscow to secure their safe return. MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, declared that India was "pressing very hard" with Russian authorities for their prompt release. The Indian Embassy has also engaged with Russian authorities, advising all Indians to steer clear of the conflict zone.

Repatriation

Bodies of deceased Indians repatriated

Meanwhile, the bodies of two Indians who were killed on the Russia-Ukraine border after they were forced to fight alongside the Russian Army were brought to Delhi on March 16 and flown to their respective homes. The deceased were identified as Hemil Ashvinbhai Mangukiya (23), a resident of Surat in Gujarat, and Mohammad Asfan (31) from Hyderabad. Both the men were reportedly employed as support staff for the Russian Army at the time of their demise.

Indians in Russian Army

Indian citizens forced to serve in Russian army

This development comes amid reports that Indians who were hired as security assistants in the Russian military have been forced to combat alongside Russian soldiers. Last month, the MEA warned Indian citizens in Russia to be cautious and avoid getting involved in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. "We urge all Indian nationals to exercise due caution and stay away from this conflict," Jaiswal had said in a statement that made no direct reference to Ukraine.