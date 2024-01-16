Khalistani terrorist Pannun's Republic Day death threat to Punjab CM

1/4

India 2 min read

Khalistani terrorist Pannun's Republic Day death threat to Punjab CM

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:01 pm Jan 16, 202402:01 pm

Pannun has called on gangsters to join forces and target the Aam Aadmi Party leader

Khalistani terrorist and Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has issued a threat to assassinate Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and state's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Republic Day, NDTV reported. Pannun has called on gangsters to join forces and target the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader on January 26. This is the latest in a string of threats issued by Pannun, targeting Indian institutions and officials.

2/4

Z+ security cover for Mann

Reacting to Pannun's threat, DGP Yadav said that the Punjab Police has "zero tolerance" for gangsters. He said that "stringent action" will be taken against anyone planning to harm the chief minister. In view of the threats, Mann's security cover has been upgraded to the Z+ category.

3/4

Previous threats by Pannun

In a video last month, Pannun vowed to strike the Indian Parliament on or before December 13. Earlier in another clip, he cautioned those planning to fly with Air India on November 19 that their "lives would be in danger." The National Investigation Agency has filed a case against him over the Air India threat video. The government declared SFJ an "unlawful association" in 2019 due to its role in "anti-national" activities and labeled Pannun an "individual terrorist" in 2020.

4/4

US authorities indict Indian national for murder plot against Pannun

In November 2021, US authorities charged an Indian citizen, Nikhil Gupta, for allegedly conspiring to murder Pannun on American soil. US officials claim Gupta agreed to pay $100,000 to a hitman to execute the killing, with a down payment of $15,000 already made in June of that year. Gupta was apprehended in the Czech Republic at the behest of US authorities.