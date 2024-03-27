Next Article

The ED issued fresh summons to the TMC leader on Wednesday

ED summons TMC's Mahua, businessman Hiranandani in forex violation case

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:03 pm Mar 27, 202403:03 pm

What's the story The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to Trinamool Congress leader and expelled Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani. They are being summoned for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) contravention case on Thursday. The fresh summons follows the two earlier summonses, during which she failed to appear before investigators on March 11 and February 19.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Moitra was summoned by the federal agency to record her statement under the FEMA provisions once she deposes. The ED is scrutinizing transactions purportedly associated with a non-resident external (NRE) account, along with several other foreign remittances and fund transfers. Separately, Moitra is already under scrutiny of the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is conducting a preliminary inquiry into allegations against her in the cash-for-query case.

CBI raid

CBI's raid at Moitra's home in cash-for-query case

To recall, Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December for "unethical conduct." The fresh summons comes days after the CBI raided her premises in connection with the cash-for-query case. This action followed the direction of the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal, which instructed the federal agency to investigate allegations raised by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey against her.

Allegations against Moitra

What is the cash-for-query row

Earlier, a Parliamentary panel found Moitra guilty of accepting expensive gifts from a businessman and sharing her Parliament login credentials with him, following which she was suspended. The cash-for-query row started after Dubey claimed Moitra took bribes from businessman Hiranandani to ask questions targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani Group in Parliament. Moitra has denied the allegations.

2024 polls

Moitra renominated from Krishnanagar seat

Meanwhile, Moitra has been renominated by her party from West Bengal's Krishnanagar seat for the 2024 elections. The BJP has fielded "Rajmata" Amrita Roy from the seat. Following the CBI raids at her residence, Moitra wrote to the Election Commission of India, alleging an attempt to stifle her campaigning during the Model Code of Conduct. She urged the poll body to instruct central agencies against coercive action on candidates and issue probe guidelines for a level playing field.